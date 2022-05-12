Canada – Government of Canada to announce support for seniors in their communities

The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, will be in Winnipeg to announce New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funding for community-based projects to support seniors across the country.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.



Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local. Date:

Monday, May 16, 2022



Time: 10:00 a.m. CDT



Place: University of Manitoba – Centre on Aging

Fort Garry Campus

University Centre

204 Marshall McLuhan Hall

65 Chancellors Circle

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 13, 2022. Please indicate if you plan to participate in person or on Zoom.

Instructions for in-person attendance:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

Accessibility:The entire building is accessible.



Note: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

