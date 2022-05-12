Canada – Government of Canada to announce support for seniors in their communities

May 12, 2022 | International

The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, will be in Winnipeg to announce New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funding for community-based projects to support seniors across the country.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.



Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local. Date:

          Monday, May 16, 2022



Time:         10:00 a.m. CDT



Place:       University of Manitoba – Centre on Aging

                  Fort Garry Campus

                  University Centre

                  204 Marshall McLuhan Hall

                  65 Chancellors Circle

                 Winnipeg, Manitoba

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 13, 2022. Please indicate if you plan to participate in person or on Zoom.

Instructions for in-person attendance:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.
Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

Accessibility:The entire building is accessible.



Note: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

– 30 –