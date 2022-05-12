Canada – Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for repair work.

For immediate release

Gatineau, Quebec, May 12, 2022 – Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for repair work during the following periods:

Saturday, May 14, from 7 am to noon, and Sunday, May 15, from 7 am to noon

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.