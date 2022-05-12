Angelique Morrison Positions PS Remember As The Solution For Africa’s Changing Social Networking Landscape

PS REMEMBER –the social media for students with the world’s most comprehensive database of schools– defends the regulation of free speech and secured users’ privacy in the social networking environment, helping African discontents stay in touch and safe from social media behemoths.

The recent acquisition of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk is disrupting the global social media landscape and stirring controversies about the impact of unregulated free speech on digital social environments.

Governments are on tip-toes, ensuring that democracy and citizens are protected from the two-edged impact of unregulated free speech. African nations are particularly susceptible to media manipulations and governments in the region are taking significant steps to regulate and censor these social media. Senegal is moving to tighten regulations, alongside Ethiopia, South Africa, Lesotho, Uganda, and Tanzania.

As a Black-owned company, PS Remember supports free speech but remains positive about regulating the content on the platform. Co-founder Angelique Morrison posits that “[unregulated] free speech may open the avenue for racism and hate speech.” The platform’s primary objective is to build a community where members respect each other regardless of their attributes.

“User privacy is a major concern for users. Giants collect and exploit user data for profit,” Angelique said. “Access to this data is supposed to help apps improve user experience. However, arguably, partnerships and hard-to-resistible profit opportunities have ushered the chance for digital colonialism in Africa. Being a Black-owned and home-grown social networking app, PS Remember takes user privacy very seriously.”

In an interview with Maya Hayakawa, host of the BBC Money Daily show, Angelique Morrison reveals how PS Remember will take on giants to preserve user privacy and curb hate speech.

Angelique Morrison appears on BBC NEWS, to discuss Elon Musk, Twitter and PS Remember in Africa

Africa can defeat the current free speech debacle by supporting and using more home-grown social networking platforms. “Home-grown social networks are a big deal in Africa with a rapidly growing userbase of 14 million users. These apps understand the needs of the locals better than their humongous competitors,” Angelique said. “And with good funding, originality, and mass problem-solving in mind, [home-grown apps] can strengthen their position in Africa and uphold the continent’s values.”

About PS Remember

PS Remember is a global initiative that connects students in high schools, colleges, and universities across Africa and over 140 countries globally.

Visit www.PSRemember.com today or download the app from the Google Play Store (https://bit.ly/3wSdt4f) or The App Store (https://apple.co/3L8Mi8Q).