Amelia Sanchez Promoted to Partner at CGS3



“We are thrilled to elevate Amelia to this important role,” said Sean Southard, a CGS3 founding partner. “Her strong work ethic, as well as a proven track record achieving core business objectives, resolving complex issues and completing transactions through strategic and efficient legal negotiations, is exactly the professionalism and expertise our clients expect.”





The promotion is part of the firm’s new plan for continued strategic growth. “Over the coming weeks, we will be announcing key additions to our existing roster of 20 best-in-class lawyers and paralegals in both our San Diego and LA offices as well as adding expanded practice areas,” he said. “Amelia is a key part of CGS3’s forward-thinking business model and talented legal team, all of whom have a proven track record of leading the charge in responding to a growing client demand for specialized law firms that are focused and excel in their practice niche.”





With over 20 years of commercial real estate and transactional experience, Sanchez has successfully represented national, regional and local companies in all asset categories. She has developed deep expertise in supporting and advising business clients on leasing transactions that include retail, office, financial, life science, mixed use, industrial, telecommunications and solar leases and on purchase and sale transactions. In addition to her breadth of commercial real estate experience, Sanchez has handled a variety of business and transactional matters, including licensing, consultant, easement, access, vendor, co-marketing, service and management agreements.





Prior to joining CGS3, she was senior legal counsel for Cricket Communications in San Diego and also worked at Newland Communities and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton representing commercial real estate clients.





She holds a J.D. from USD School of Law, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Dartmouth.





About Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3)



CGS3 is a new generation commercial real estate law firm with practice areas covering the full commercial real estate life cycle, including finance, acquisition/disposition, entity formation, tax, development, land use, leasing, distressed asset workouts and dispute resolution. Earning a reputation as one of California’s leading commercial real estate law firms, CGS3 has recruited some of the state’s top real estate attorneys from both large corporate firms and senior in-house positions. CGS3 is located at 12750 High Bluff Drive, Suite 250, San Diego, California 92130 and 10940 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 2200, Los Angeles, California 90024. For more information, visit http://www.cgs3.com.

###