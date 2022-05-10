Hong Kong – London ETO supports showcase of metalcrafts in London Craft Week 2022 (with photos)

London ETO supports showcase of metalcrafts in London Craft Week 2022 (with photos) ***********************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO), supports Crafts on Peel, a charitable organisation in Hong Kong, to join the London Craft Week 2022, bringing the virtual showcase “Creations Enlivened: Metal” to craft lovers in the United Kingdom and beyond.







The showcase includes an online exhibition of six collaborative metalworks by Hong Kong traditional craftsmen and contemporary artisans as well as livestreaming of two virtual craft demonstrations.





In his video message, the Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law said, “With a fine integration of modernity and antiquity, as well as the meeting of East and West, this exhibition showcases not only Hong Kong’s rich history of metalwork, but also what makes Hong Kong so special as ‘Asia’s World City’.” He also highlighted that similar to metal’s practical and poetic nature, Hong Kong functionally serves as an international financial centre and global trading hub, while also vibrantly keeps people entertained and inspired year-round with a thriving art scene.





The event also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.





The virtual exhibition can be accessed at www.craftsonpeel.com/lcw2022/ from May 9 to 15.