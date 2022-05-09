PRESS COMMUNIQUE





In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.





