PM condoles the passing away of eminent litterateur Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing away of eminent litterateur Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world. His multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”







Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world. His multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/PX7qFfQsfd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2022

***





DS/SH