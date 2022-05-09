New Book Release: “Me-To-We,” by Michael Gunther

Entrepreneur, CEO, and author Michael Gunther launched his book “Me-To-We: The Shift Every Business Leader Must Make for Lasting Success” (Publish Your Purpose Press, 2022, ISBN 978-1955985475) on April 27, 2022.

Over the course of his career at his business consulting firm, Collaboration Business Consulting located in California, Michael Gunther has guided more than 500 businesses to achieve growth, trained thousands of leaders, and assisted nearly 300 businesses to get started. He asks his clients the tough questions to help them determine their roadblocks, then collaborates with implementing a solid plan to create profitable, sustainable businesses.

Even the rosiest statistics show that most new businesses fail. In “Me-To-We: The Shift Every Business Leader Must Make for Lasting Success,” Michael Gunther describes how entrepreneurship, essential at the beginning of every business, can easily change into a corrosive force. He analyzes why some companies grow and prosper while others struggle, and shows how entrepreneurs can evolve to make the crucial shift from “me” to “we” and become successful, collaborative leaders who motivate and inspire their employees.

Gunther shares his own journey as the owner of a business consulting company and his experiences working with over 500 small businesses. He debunks the prevailing myths about entrepreneurship that can derail a company’s growth, describes common roadblocks that stand in the way of success, and reveals the most important actions that entrepreneurs must take for their companies to flourish. Case studies demonstrate how good communication, collaboration, and accountability are key but are often the biggest challenges business leaders face.

This book is a must-read guide for leaders who want to grow start-ups into thriving, sustainable companies, and for owners of established businesses who want to grow even more. Gunther offers practical steps to change your mindset, improve your business practices, promote a productive, trusting work environment, and increase the odds of success.

Publication Date: April 27, 2022, 298 pages, 5.5″ x 8.5″, hardcover, US $29.95,

ISBN 978-1955985475. Paperback, US $19.95, ISBN 978-1955985468.

About Publish Your Purpose

Publish Your Purpose is a hybrid publisher of non-fiction books. Our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.