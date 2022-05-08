DIGroup Architecture Leader Guests as Panel Expert on Adaptive Reuse



Jeff showcased several adaptive reuse projects, including the award-winning Dinas Dwellings and Unity Square Community Center & Firefighters Museum in New Brunswick and his involvement in the master planning for the Budd BioWorks life sciences campus in North Philadelphia.





According to Jeff… Adaptive reuse invites us to think creatively and sustainably in addressing contemporary needs while maintaining a connection with our rich architectural past.





The Real Estate Business Alliance (REBA) is comprised of individuals from a variety of fields that come together to address the issues relevant in todays real estate market. These individuals represent sectors of the real estate market which encompass residential and commercial, insurance and banking, mortgage lending, appraisal, title, construction and more.





ABOUT JEFF VENEZIA, AIA:



Jeffrey D. Venezia, AIA is Chief Executive Officer, DIGroup Architecture, LLC. His passion is to positively impact the communities he is privileged to serve. As a visionary, trusted architect, business owner, and advisor he has worked with some of the areas most notable businesses, academic institutions, and government agencies along the New York City New Jersey Philadelphia corridor.





Over his 40+-year architectural career he has emerged as a strong reputable designer for his work with adaptive reuse and rehabilitation of historic structures that have contributed to the revitalization of many urban/redevelopment areas.





He co-founded DIGroup Architecture in 2006, one of the areas largest majority Black-owned architectural firms, which embraces Architecture for Change  a philosophy and commitment to transformative designs that unite people, enhance well-being, and enrich communities. Under his leadership, the firm has grown to over thirty culturally diverse employees with expertise in architecture, master planning, interior design, environmental graphic, signage, and wayfinding design, serving education, healthcare, senior living, and civic sectors.





ABOUT DIGROUP ARCHITECTURE:



DIGroup Architecture is a certified minority-owned and disadvantaged-owned small business enterprise (MBE-DBE-SBE) specializing in architecture, planning, interior design and environmental graphics, signage and wayfinding services for Education, Healthcare, Senior Living and Civic clients. The firm is known for regenerating urban areas through redevelopment, preservation, adaptive reuse and new construction. The company takes great pride in its ethnically and culturally diverse staff who are passionate about architecture.





DIG originated as a consortium of several small architectural firms who formed an alliance to collaborate and compete for large projects issued by the NJ Schools Development Authority that revitalized the states most under-served public school districts. This collaboration became so successful at delivering many of the states most significant, community-centered design projects that the firms formally merged in 2006. The profound impact these projects had on the most basic human need of health and wellness, brought a whole new meaning and purpose to the firm. From that point forward, Architecture for Change became our story, design philosophy and commitment to clients to re-imagine structures and environments to unite people, enhance well-being and enrich communities.





Over their 16 years in business, they have achieved numerous design awards and recognition in industry publications for their thought leadership and ranked among the top Minority Businesses and Architectural firms by NJBIZ and Philadelphia Business Journal.





Today, DIGroup Architecture is exponentially growing; its reach spanning New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.





Media Contact:



Amy Delman



Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC



201.563.4614



amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

