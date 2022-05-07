Oswald Marketing Decides to Automate Their Sales Commission Process Using QCommission

CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Oswald Marketing has chosen QCommission to automate their sales commission process.

Oswald Marketing was founded over 30 years ago and is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). Located in America’s “heartland,” in Evansville, Indiana, Oswald takes pride in offering the experience, creativity, and insights, of a “big city” full-service agency, all with a Midwest personalized touch and pricing. Services include Promotions & Sales Incentives: Promotional Items, Safety Programs, Media & Digital Strategy: (Media Placement, Social Media), and Video Production: (TV Commercials, Corporate Video, and Web & Print Design).

Two of Oswald Marketing’s biggest pain points in commission calculation were the following:

– When they changed accounting software, the new program was not compatible with their previous commission program.

– For many products, Oswald Marketing is effectively a reseller, incurring direct costs themselves first for many items, before customizing (further costs) and then shipping (more costs) and reselling them to their customers. So, the solution needed to be able to identify and handle different crediting scenarios.

After they transitioned to QCommission, this was what Sheryl Hale, Oswald Marketing’s Office Manager, shared, “Once I was able to locate a program that was compatible with QB, I reached out and started working with my team immediately. It was a long process in the beginning, but it works, for the most part, for us. We seem to have a few little glitches now and then, but nothing with the program.

“I still keep in touch with Karen, and I copy her on every issue I send to Support. She is wonderful with checking in with me and making sure Support keeps things rolling in order for me to be able to process payroll on time.

“This program has saved me a considerable amount of time, although I have a few orders I always need to make adjustments for (because of how/what we pay on), but I am able to see those immediately when I run the calculations, so I know exactly what I need to change. It has truly been a pleasure to work with this wonderful team. Karen, Jai, Sarath, Arun, and whoever else is behind the scenes with them. If given the chance to recommend this program to another company, I will most definitely do so happily.”

CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Oswald Marketing decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”

About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.

Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.

