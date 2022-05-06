Yas Marina Circuit Introduces Ramadan Challenges for Go-Karting

For Ramadan, Yas Marina Circuit has organised go-karting events like kart racing with several karting cups, and karting competitions across multiple categories at the Yas Kartzone.





Ramadan Go-Karting Competitions at the Yas Marina Circuit



The Yas Marina Circuit has introduced two kart racing competitions for the month of Ramadan: the Ramadan Karting Cup (for all ages), and the Farasha Ramadan Spring Karting Cup. Besides these, the Sodi World Series has also introduced several Ramadan go-karting challenges which are also going to be conducted at the Yas Marina Circuit.





Yas Marina Circuits Ramadan Karting Cup



The Ramadan Karting Cup of Yas Marina Circuit is a competition for people of all ages to participate in. Like Yas Kartzones regular go-karting experiences, the Ramadan Karting Cup is also being held in three categories, which are, Kids Cup, Junior Cup, and Endurance Cup. Each of these cups will be conducted across 3 days, at the end of which the participants finishing in the top 3 spots will be awarded prizes.





– Kids Cup: The Kids Cup is for children between 5 to 7 years of age. As per the race format of the cup, it will have three rounds, including 15 minutes of time-attack sessions per day. The number of participants in this cup is 16. The cup is being conducted on the 7th, 14th, and 21st of April, from 3:30 pm to 5 pm (local time). The entry fee for this cup is AED 290. The prizes for this cup are given out in the form of Yas Kartzone Credits. The first prize is a credit of AED 400, the second prize is a credit of AED 300, and the third prize, a credit of AED 200.





– Junior Cup: The Junior Cup is for children between 8 to 12 years of age. As per the race format of the cup, it will have three rounds, including 15 minutes of time-attack sessions per day. The number of participants in this cup is 18. The cup is being conducted on the 7th, 14th, and 21st of April, from 4:30 pm to 6 pm (local time). The entry fee for this cup is AED 390. The prizes for this cup are given out in the form of Yas Kartzone Credits. The first prize is a credit of AED 400, the second prize is a credit of AED 300, and the third prize is a credit of AED 200.





– Endurance Cup: The Endurance Cup is for people of and above 13 years of age. People can participate in a team of two for this cup. The format of this go-karting cup is two hours of endurance racing, and the number of participants is 25, with 2 drivers per team. The Endurance Cup is being conducted on the 8th, 15th, and 22nd of April, with races starting at 10 pm (local time). The prizes for this go-karting cup will be given in the form of Yas Marina Circuits drive experiences. The first prize is the Aston Martin drive experience, the second prize is the Caterham Seven drive experience, and the third prize is the Polaris Drift Sprint experience.





The Farasha Ramadan Sprint Karting Cup



This go-karting cup of the Yas Marina Circuit is exclusively for women. Women of and above the age of 13 years can participate in the Farasha Ramadan Sprint Karting Cup. Its format is a one-day competition with 12 laps of racing. There are three separate races being conducted on the 12th, 19th, and 26th of April, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm (local time). The prizes given out for this cup will be trophies and drive experiences at the Yas Marina Circuit. The first prize is the Aston Martin drive experience, the second prize is the Caterham Seven drive experience, and the third prize is the Polaris Drift Sprint experience.





Sodi World Series Ramadan Cup



The Sodi World Series, which is a worldwide annual ranking in karting, is also conducting Ramadan Challenges in the month of April, at the Yas Kartzone. This go-karting challenge is called the SWS Ramadan Challenge and is being conducted in three rounds. The first round of the challenge is on 8th April, followed by the second round on 15th April, and the third round on 22nd April.



The format of this cup is 2 hours of endurance racing. It is being conducted in two categories: Senior (for people weighing less than 80 kg); and Masters (for people weighing more than 90 kg). For this cup, teams of 2 people can participate. SWS points for the annual worldwide SWS ranking will also be awarded in this cup.





More details regarding the go-karting cups, their bookings, and other experiences at the Yas Marina Circuit can be obtained on their official website: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/kart.

