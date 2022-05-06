Levine, Jacobs and Company, LLC, Member Offers Tax Advice After Selling Houses



Karu stated, In order to get any beneficial tax treatment, the person must have been living in the home for two of the past five years. If thats the case, the first $250,000 of gain is tax exempt, assuming the person is single. For those married filing jointly, the first $500,000 of gain would be exempt.To determine if there is a taxable gain, you have to calculate the cost basis of the home.





He elaborates further; The difference between the selling price of the house less the closing costs of the sale, less the basis that was calculated, is the profit on the sale. If that amount is $250,000 or less, the tax on the transaction is zero. Any gain over $250,000 will be taxed at her applicable capital gains tax rate plus state tax at her applicable rate,





