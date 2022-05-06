The Future of Africa in Canada is Intentional Scripting

It was a gathering of some of the best minds at the inaugural edition of the worshop on the Role of African Ethnic Associations in preparing their youths for the future.

The workshop which was put together by the Wilfrid Lurier University’s Tshepo Instituite for the study of Contemporary Africa held at the Balsillie School of International Affairs Waterloo from April 28-29 and had several representatives of various ethnic groups across Canada in attendance.

The keynote was delivered by Leo Johnson while various ethnic association leaders shared their contemporary approach to the future of Africa in Canada.

Praise Fowowe, one of the best minds on family innovation spoke on creating the future of African children in Canada through intentional scripting.

Mr. Praise who is the founder of Praise Fowowe Reseach LLC, an Irving Tx based Family Innovation company shared a well researched framework on what African parents must do differently to raise better kids. Praise Fowowe emphasized the need for Africans to stop blaming racism or colonial masters and take responsibility for their desired future.

He went further to share a framework that was built around ‘It takes a village’ on how African families must start to organize themselves and intentionally raise children who can innovate indispensable solutions to global problems.

The workshops ended with all the association heads coming to an agreement on the need to collaborate and exchange ideas that can promote the best interest of Africa and other minority groups in Canada

