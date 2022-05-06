Film And Music Executive Omar (Ice Man)Sharif Brokers Deal with Onyx & Thriller

On May 14th, 2022 VERZUZ/TRILLER will be featuring ONYX vs CYPRESS Hill at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Omar “Iceman” Sharif has been credited as an Executive Producer with producing ten films and over one hundred music entities while at the same time spearheading distribution and submission of content as CEO of BagTalk Entertainment.

Having worked with the creme de la creme of the music industry namely (Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Jaime Fox, and Mariah Carey) Omar “Iceman” Sharif continues to strategically parlay business ventures which ultimately result in financial gain for all involved.

It is not to be ignored when the industries finest goes public with their acknowledgments. Take note of the following quotes:

Brian Perera – (Cleopatra Records) ” Omar has been a great friend and a great asset to CLEOPATRA for the last 20 years. Bringing in some fantastic Hip Hop and R&B to our roster. He brings in charisma and charm to everything he brings to the table which is priceless.”

Billionaire Alki David relishes his relationship with the “Iceman” by stating, “making asset-backed NFT with Omar and Onyx makes sense. NFT is like making records on the old days but much more exciting”.

Renowned E One Record Executive Allan Grunblatt now known as MNRK MUSIG GROUP does not hold back when asked about his relationship with the “Iceman” was conveyed this way, “Omar and I have been doing solid business for over 25 years. He is like a nephew to me”.

The phenomenal Versuz /Triller event on May 14th, 2022 is just one of the many financially prosperous projects on the table for Omar Shariff. More details about upcoming films and signed deals will be forthcoming.

https://instagram.com/bagtalkent?igshid=NDA1YzNhOGU=

For bookings and interviews contact: Cassandra Williams

(310) 858 5552