Textiles Ministry holds National Conference on PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Park (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme





A National Conference on PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Park(PM MITRA) Parks Scheme was organized by Ministry of Textiles on 4th May, 2022. The conference was inaugurated by Shri U.P Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles followed by a detailed presentation on the PM MITRA Parks Scheme by Smt. Shubhra, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles.





The Conference provided a platform for making presentation by officials from 13 State Governments, viz. – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh enumerating the contours of the 18 proposals for setting up of PM MITRA Parks in their respective states. Each state government showcased its strengths in the textiles sector with a special focus on scheme/policy/benefits/incentives and basic utilities provided for creating industry friendly ecosystem to populate the proposed PM-MITRA Parks.





PM MITRA Park will offer the opportunity to create an Integrated Textiles Value Chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing etc. at one location and will reduce logistics cost of Industry. The conference was also witnessed widespread participation from the Industry in physical as well as virtual mode leading to a vibrant Q&A session, followed by the closing session summarizing the outcomes and elaborating on the way forward of successful scheme implementation.





***





AM/TFK









(Release ID: 1823246)

Visitor Counter : 651





















