Real Media SLC to Lead Advertising Campaign for Local Waste Management Company

Founded in 2013, Real Media SLC specializes in promoting companies through many different marketing channels. Their experienced team focuses on creating the right content with the right message to reach each client’s intended audience. They are pleased to have the opportunity to promote Atlas Disposal as they strive to make a difference in California and Utah communities and businesses.

Atlas Disposal is a locally-owned waste management company that prides itself on being big enough to meet the needs of its customers while remaining small enough to care about each one. Their locally-based customer service teams translate into faster response times to questions and concerns. In addition to waste removal, Atlas is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint by embracing eco-friendly practices such as using renewable natural gas, traditional recycling, and organic food waste recycling.

“I am excited to take point in promoting Atlas Disposal both locally and online,” remarked Taylor Cameron, President of Real Media SLC. “I have a lot of respect for all that the company does to responsibly manage the waste we all produce while promoting efforts to reduce its impact on the environment. My team’s combined experience in graphic design, content marketing, web design, and lead generation will increase customer acquisition, helping the company grow.”

Over the past nine years, Real Media SLC has built an expansive network of contacts in Utah, including the professional soccer team, REAL Salt Lake, and their home field Rio Tinto Stadium. A long-time partner of the six largest radio stations in Utah, Real Media SLC has unparalleled access to over-the-air advertising channels for its clients.

“While many advertising agencies focus on ads, we pour our efforts into building community connections,” said Taylor Cameron. “We find that connecting our client’s brand with their target audience is a much more effective way to build an expansive customer base and establish brand loyalty.”

Being local themselves, Real Media SLC knows what it takes to serve businesses all over Utah. Their skilled team can create the content to spread each client’s unique message, winning over customers and growing the business.

To find out more about Real Media SLC and how they help companies like Atlas Disposal grow their business, call (801) 441-5763 or visit www.realmediaslc.com.

