PM to address the inaugural session of ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on 6th May





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on 6th May 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.





Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide. JITO Connect is an endeavour to help business and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions. ‘JITO Connect 2022’ is a three day event being organized at Gangadham Annex, Pune from 6th to 8th May and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy.





*****





DS/LP









(Release ID: 1823023)

Visitor Counter : 614





















