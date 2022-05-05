NHAI Celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with Regional Conference in Lucknow





Celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NHAI Chairperson Smt. Alka Upadhyaya inaugurated a two-day conference of Regional Officers in Lucknow. To be held on 5-6 May 2022, this is first of its kind initiative that brings together NHAI officials and other stakeholders from Uttar Pradesh East & West, Uttarakhand and Bihar onto a common platform to share knowledge, achievements and challenges. More such conferences shall be held in different regions of the country as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.









Apart from project reviews, the two-day conference will also host an Open House for free-flowing discussion of NHAI Regional Officers and Project Directors with the Chairperson. A session is also planned on improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and a knowledge sharing session on ‘Construction Equipment and Technology’ will be conducted.





The conference will conclude on 6th May 2022 with an address from Gen. (Retd.) V.K. Singh, Minister of State (RT&H) and Civil Aviation.









