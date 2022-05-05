Hong Kong – Government to re-introduce online platform for declaration of non-local vaccination record

Government to re-introduce online platform for declaration of non-local vaccination record ******************************************************************************************



​The Government yesterday (May 4) announced, for the purpose of Vaccine Pass, the arrangements of obtaining Provisional Vaccine Pass and recovery record QR code for persons who arrived from places outside Hong Kong (www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202205/05/P2022050500004.htm). To provide an additional channel for members of the public to declare their non-local COVID-19 vaccination record, the Government is currently updating the system with a view to re-introducing the online platform for declaration of non-local vaccination record. Details will be announced as soon as possible.





The Provisional Vaccine Pass is only applicable to persons who have arrived in Hong Kong on or after May 1 this year. Since persons who arrived in Hong Kong on or after May 5 and are subject to compulsory quarantine will receive a Provisional Vaccine Pass at boundary control points upon their arrival in Hong Kong, only persons who arrived in Hong Kong during the period from May 1 to 4 and are subject to compulsory quarantine, as well as persons who arrived in Hong Kong from the Mainland or Macao on or after May 1 and are not subject to compulsory quarantine (including persons who enter Hong Kong through the Return2hk Scheme or Come2hk Scheme) need to obtain a Provisional Vaccine Pass at the 18 designated post offices.





There is no need for persons who arrived in Hong Kong and have obtained their non-local COVID-19 vaccination record QR code (or non-local vaccination record QR code with their recovery status incorporated) at boundary control points or post offices since September last year to make any declaration again at post offices. As for other persons who are in Hong Kong and hold a non-local COVID-19 vaccination record (including Hong Kong residents, non-Hong Kong residents and recovered persons with vaccination records), they may still declare their non-local vaccination record at designated post offices, or make declaration through the aforementioned online non-local vaccination record declaration platform later.





With the Vaccine Pass entering the second stage, and the commencement of the third stage starting from May 31, the Hongkong Post has internally deployed manpower and increased service counters. Starting from today, the daily quota has been doubled from 1 200 cases to 2 400 cases. It will be further increased to 3 000 cases from next week onwards. The Hongkong Post will continue to pay close attention to the service situation of relevant post offices and timely review manpower arrangement to cope with service needs.