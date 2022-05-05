Lamp Liter Inn Earns Autism Certification and Joins Visit Visalia’s Initiative to Create a More Accessible Destination

Lamp Liter Inn is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have completed autism-specific training to better understand and welcome autistic visitors or those with sensory sensitivities. Lamp Liter Inn is the most recent organization to join Visit Visalia’s initiative to achieve the designation of Certified Autism Destination (CAD) from IBCCES, meaning that visitors can choose from a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options in the area.

“Hospitality is all about giving our guests a wonderful and enjoyable stay at our full-service property. When we saw the statistics on autistic individuals, we realized there was a void in training our managers and staff. IBCCES provided us these tools and training so we can be more inclusive and raise the bar in our approach to guest services,” shared Robert Lee, General Manager of Lamp Liter Inn.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for the hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lamp Liter Inn and help Visalia become more inclusive as a destination for travelers,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Our programs are comprehensive and require periodic renewal, so this is a long-term partnership with Visalia, Lamp Liter Inn, and the other participating organizations.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements. The Inn joins other autism certified travel and entertainment options in Visalia like Tulare County Museum, Valley Oak Golf Course, Hampton Inn Visalia, Downtown Visalians and Comfort Inn Visalia plus more to come as Visalia continues to press to achieve CAD designation.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.