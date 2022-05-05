Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Princess Margaret Hospital

Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Princess Margaret Hospital **********************************************************************



Regarding an earlier announcement on a cluster of patients carrying Candida auris in a Medicine and Geriatrics ward, the spokesperson for Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) gave the following update today (May 5):







PMH has adopted enhanced Candida auris screening for patients in the wards concerned since April. During the enhanced screening on May 3, two female and six male patients (aged 44 to 93) were identified as carriers of Candida auris while not having signs of infection. The hospital commenced contact tracing on May 4 accordingly and found an additional of nine female and one male patients (aged 41 to 96) as Candida auris carriers while not having signs of infection. All 18 patients are now being treated under isolation and in stable condition.







The hospital will continue the contact tracing in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. A series of enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted:







1. Thorough cleansing and disinfection of the wards concerned;



2. Enhanced admission screening for patients and environmental screening procedures; and



3. Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients.







The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the patients. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.



