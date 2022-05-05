Canada – Government of Canada to announce funding for mental health promotion across Canada

Media advisory
The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important funding announcement supporting mental health promotion across Canada.
May 5, 2022, Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important funding announcement supporting mental health promotion across Canada.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
May 6, 2022
Time
12:00 PM (CDT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
N.E.E.D.S. Inc.
Multipurpose Room (MPR)
251a Notre Dame Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Masks are required to be worn at N.E.E.D.S. Inc.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62515575120
Passcode: 025330
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Media Inquiries:
Maja Staka
Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health
343-552-5568
Media Relations
Health Canada
613-957-2983
media@hc-sc.gc.ca