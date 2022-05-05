Canada – Government of Canada to announce funding for mental health promotion across Canada

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important funding announcement supporting mental health promotion across Canada.

May 5, 2022, Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important funding announcement supporting mental health promotion across Canada.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

May 6, 2022

12:00 PM (CDT)

N.E.E.D.S. Inc.



Multipurpose Room (MPR)



251a Notre Dame Avenue



Winnipeg, Manitoba

Masks are required to be worn at N.E.E.D.S. Inc.

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62515575120

Passcode: 025330

Maja Staka



Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett



Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health



343-552-5568

Media Relations



Health Canada



613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca