THINKWARE Signs Dash Cam Supply Contract with BMW Group



THINKWAREs exclusive dash cam models, the ACE 3.0 and ACE 3.0 PRO, will be installed in BMW Group in vehicles. The rollout will begin in 2022 in 7 countries, including China, United States, United Kingdom, Japan and later expand to other countries in the years.





The supply contract comes at a time of rising demand for dash cam technology worldwide, with governments easing regulations and recommending dash cams to prevent crime and help with accidents.





This contract with BMW Group is a reflection of the increasing value that dash cams offer from both a consumer and governmental policy viewpoint, said representative of THINKWARE. With this supply contract, THINKWARE and BMW Group are not only enhancing the driving experience for many BMW owners, but also raising the standard for road safety globally.





About THINKWARE



Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.





Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has , confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries (US, Canada, UK, and Japan, etc.).





THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For, CES2017, the worlds largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.

