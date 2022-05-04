Canada – Minister Blair to make a funding announcement to Canadian Non-Governmental Organizations assisting with Emergency Management and Response

Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, for a funding announcement to support both capacity building and domestic deployment to four Canadian emergency management NGOs under the Supporting a Humanitarian Workforce to Respond to COVID-19 and Other Large-Scale Emergencies (HWF) program.

Following the announcement, Minister Blair will take questions from the media.

This event will also be livestreamed via our YouTube channel: Safety in Canada.

Questions will only be possible via teleconference (details included below). Media can also view the news conference via Zoom (registration required as per instructions below).

Date

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time

1:00 p.m. EDT

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. (Only teleconference participants will be able to ask questions).

Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-805-7923 / 613-960-7518

Access Code: 2392957#

To view the news conference via Zoom (view only and no questions), please send an email to psmediarelations@ps-sp.gc.ca. Registrations must be completed no later than 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, May 4.

Annie Cullinan

Press Secretary

Office of the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

annie.cullinan@qpc-cpr.gc.ca