Celebrating Words Festival

LOS ANGELES – May 2, 2022 – PRLog — The 17th annual Celebrating Words Festival is back outdoors and in person and will be held on May 21, 2022 from 2-7pm inside the Vaughn G3 Academy campus located at 11200 Herrick Ave. Pacoima, CA 91331

The Celebrating Words Festival provides an accessible, brave, and dynamic space that encourages creativity and supports intellectual growth and healing, in the vital and unique way that arts and literacy can.

Access to free books in the area is non-existent and we aim to be the leading event to put free, quality, and culturally relevant books in our community’s hands. Since 2018, we have distributed 3,650 books.

The Celebrating Words Festival book giveaway is intentionally designed to be a literacy resource that supports our community in becoming active readers and owners of personal libraries. 1,000 books will be given away for all ages, in English, Spanish and Bilingual. Books will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. 1 per person.

You can access our Book Giveaway Catalog here, for all our book selections for the giveaway.

This event is family-friendly and for all ages. All programming and parking details will be available on our Website.

We will also have Free art posters, bookmarks, and our 2nd Edition of the CWF coloring book featuring local NESFV artists.

Coloring Book Artists:

● Cecilia Lopez, IG: cecilialopez_ art

● Alexis Davila, IG: my.morning.doodles

● Desiboo Creations, Desiree Sanchez, IG: desiboocreations

● VLY GRL, Alisa Damaso, IG: vly_grrrlInsomnia Art

● Elvia Aguirre, IG: aguires.art

● Juan Pablo Reyes, IG: jpmurals

Bookmark Artists:

● Victor Zuñiga, IG: victorz

● Imagine Vivid, Vanessa Gomez, IG: imaginevivid_ vmg

Poster Artists:

● Ms. Yellow, IG: msyellowart

● Izuriel Marquez, IG: izurielmarquez

CWF Main Stage 2-7 pm

Kalpulli Temachtia Quetzalcoatl with our Opening Ceremony

Prestigio Mundial, Plaza Comunitatia Sinaloa, Alex Infinity, Son del Valle, Poetry, Gr818ers

Rhythm Arts Alliance, and our headliner, Viento Callejero!

Street Poets: 2nd Stage- 3-6 pm

Street Poets will host our first ever 2nd for CWF! They will host an array of poetic acts and performances: Red Hen Press- Kids Open Mic, Rhythm Arts Alliance, Jail Guitar Doors, LA Poet Society, and an Open Mic for anyone who wants to participate.

Creative Engagement Booths: Outdoor public art workshops for all ages to participate in a diverse range of arts and literacy activities. Workshops will run during the festival and be placed throughout the festival space including:

Healing Through Writing by Co-authors Jesus “JFLOW” Flores and Angel “SGN” Romero

Light Up Clothespin Craft by DIY Girls

Interwoven Storytelling through Quiltmaking by Monica Juarez

Community Mural | Mural Comunitario by Desiboo Creations

PRINT THAT STUFF!! Celebrating words with ink and block printing with Tarjetitas con Amor

Polaroid Lift with Erick Iniguez

Paper cards and found object earring workshop with D Castro

Plant Care Workshop with Mr. List

Educational Components:

Community Mothering Panel by CSUN Ethnic Studies Education Pathways Project,

From Trauma 2 Transformation Art Activation,

OUR VOICE NOW Documentary Premiere

Comics Workshops with Javier Rodriguez

Resource Fair: Organizations will be tabling and offering their resources to attendees.

Project Rebound, Dream Center, Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, Pacoima Beautiful, Pacoima Neighborhood Council, Helping Hands Resource Center, Climate Resolve

Latino Outdoors and VACAcicleta.

Press & Comics Row: Featuring AK Press, ‘Lil Libros, Con Todo Press, LA Poet Society Press, and FLower Song Press.

Artisan Mercadito and Food Vendors with local vendors selling all their handmade art and delicious food.

Thank You to our Sponsors for supporting the vision of Celebrating Words Festival:

Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs

Los Angeles Educational Partnership

First 5 LA

Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Pacoima Neighborhood Council

Vaughn Next Century Learning Center

WE RISE

WE RISE is an initiative of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health that encourages wellbeing and healing through art, connection, community engagement, and creative expression. For more information, please visit werise.la

About Tia Chucha’s:

The mission of Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural is to transform community in the Northeast San Fernando Valley and beyond through ancestral knowledge, the arts, literacy and creative engagement.

