Prolific Young-Adult Author Alejandro Bisque Releases ‘Bitter War,’ His Sixth Novel In Three Years



Other titles offered on Amazon.com include “Money Made Me Do It,” “Pitiful Pennsylvania,” “The Kingdom Of Darndum,” “Strange Saint Paul” and “Diamonds.” Paperbacks are priced from $7.55 to $12.99, e-books range from $3.49 to $6.99, and all six titles are available free to members of Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited program.





“I’ve always loved to write,” said Bisque. “College was a big commitment, and when I finished school I finally had the time to invest in the creative process needed to come up with stories that keeps your interest all the way through to the end. Now my readers tell me they dig into my books and don’t stop until they’ve read that last page.”





Since 2019, Bisque has published six stories in the young-adult fiction category, all of which feature thrilling action, mystery, and suspense. Most could be classified as crime fiction, and one title reaches into the fantasy realm, tasking the main character with fighting dragons and traveling through time and dimensions. His books range from 108 to 170 pages, short enough to read in a few hours.





“I’ve been imagining these stories for a long time and once I started, I just couldn’t stop,” Bisque explained. “Before I knew it, I had written six action thrillers, and now they’re all available in paperback and e-book format on Amazon. It’s been an amazing journey!”





The prolific author reports that learning the business of self-publishing has been both challenging and rewarding. “It’s a whole new world, going from studying statistics at University of Minnesota Duluth to writing, formatting and publishing books on Amazon in such a short span of time,” he reports. “I’m looking forward to working with a publisher in the future to get more exposure for my next story, which is currently in the works.”





Bisque’s productivity is remarkable considering he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2020, a disorder that most doctors consider disabling. Rather that sidelining his career, this challenge inspired the author to continue working as a form of therapy, engrossing himself in creating exciting stories drawn from his vivid imagination.





As can happen to people dealing with an undiagnosed mental health issue on their own, Bisque spent some time self-medicating with illicit drugs. “I lost a lot of friends because I was using drugs and they didnt want to be around me. This caused me to reflect, reconsider my choices, and find other outlets besides using. Writing became one of those outlets, and I’ve been clean for a long time. I feel fortunate that I found a positive, creative way to channel my energy,” he explained.





“I started out writing short stories – just a few paragraphs a first – just to keep myself busy,” he said. “As I continued writing on a regular basis, these stories expanded into book-length tales. They’re all about young men dealing with scary and challenging situations that force them to dig deep inside themselves and find strength and courage they didn’t realize they had. Some of the stories are pretty dark, but there’s a point in each one where the main character has to learn important lessons about life.”





“Bitter War ” is a story about a group of teenagers who become freedom fighters to save their friends, families, and community from a sinister invading force. The gripping story follows the teens as they transform themselves from students to soldiers, and are forced to kill to save the people they love.





To learn more about the author and his books, visit his website at AlejandroBisque.gitub.io, or his Facebook page at facebook.com/alejandrobisquebooks. For more information, contact him at AlejandroBisqueBooks ( @ ) gmail dot com.

