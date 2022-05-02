Skin Grip Donates Profits from Diabetic Sensor Adhesives to Fund 20 College Scholarships

Skin Grip creates ultra-strong tape and adhesive patches to help diabetics keep their monitoring devices firmly anchored to their skin through all activities, from sleeping to running to swimming. The company is honoring diabetic students who bravely conquer challenges by awarding 20 $1,000 college scholarships.

Isaac Parkinson founded Skin Grip after watching his brother, a type 1 diabetic, grapple with the hardships of the disease. Skin Grip’s waterproof, hypo-allergenic adhesives free diabetics from having to worry about losing their continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and insulin pumps. Skin Grip’s tape and overpatches for Dexcom G6, Freestyle Libre, and other diabetic sensors can keep these devices in place on the skin for up to 10 days, regardless of the wearer’s active lifestyle.

Skin Grip encourages its “live fearlessly” mantra in the lives of diabetic students through its diabetes scholarship program. This year’s 20 winners were a mix of high school seniors and college undergraduates who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Each applicant was required to submit a video showing how they “displayed resilience and determination to keep going when things get tough” and “fight to make the world a better place despite their diagnosis.”

“I know from my brother’s experiences with diabetes how difficult it can be to live with this disease,” said Parkinson. “We are so inspired by our scholarship winners. They are refusing to let diabetes limit their life and their capacity to help others.”

Parkinson said that the cost of insulin, doctor visits, diabetes devices, and other medical supplies can become a heavy burden for students who are trying to fund higher education.

“We are excited to be lightening some of the financial load placed on these students and can’t wait to see them continue to do great things in the world,” said Parkinson.

Skin Grip is dedicated to improving the lives of diabetics, not only through their patches and tape for diabetic sensors, but also through their charitable initiatives. In addition to their annual scholarships, Skin Grip donates all of their profits from sales on one day each month to a diabetes support charity of their customers’ choice. They recently donated thousands of dollars to support the diabetic community in Ukraine.

To learn more about Skin Grip’s adhesive products or charitable efforts, visit www.SkinGrip.com.

About Skin Grip

Skin Grip makes strong adhesive tapes to keep monitors secured to the skin so that diabetics can participate in their favorite activities with peace of mind. They offer patches for all types of glucose monitors and insulin pumps.