Pyramis Companies, Inc. Announces Executive Promotion

Pyramis’s CEO recently announced the promotion of Adam Acord.

Adam has been promoted to the position of President, following his accomplishments as Vice President and General Manager. An 8-year veteran of the firm, he has helped oversee the tremendous success of Pyramis and its evolution into a premier property management and advisory firm in the residential/boutique office real estate industry. As president, Adam will continue to bring best practices to all segments of the company, as well as explore strategic opportunities to support the firm’s growth.

Pyramis enjoys a talented team of professionals, who have propelled the firm to be looked to by clients as a first stop for expert guidance and advice within the residential and boutique office real estate industry. Adam intends to build upon the success of the team to further expand the firm’s real estate product offerings and services, and geographic reach across Bexar and surrounding counties.

Pyramis founder Craig Acord will continue to play a semi-active role as Chairman. Pyramis remains as bright today as it was 37 years ago, April 15 (tax day), 1985.

Additional information on the firm is available at www.pyramiscompany.com.