Fake Market Players Flourishing on Verge of Original Agarwal Packers and Movers

“A big cyber scam of Fake Packers and Movers is flourishing through online platforms. On a daily basis, hundreds of customers’ complaints are lodged regarding loots and robbery of household possessions owing to negligence in the identification of Original Moving Brand on the popular search engines. Recently, a 40 years old interior designer, who moved from Delhi to Bangalore, became the victim of a Moving Scam,” said a police official.

As per the previous report & FIRs, Fake ads and websites are running on Google and are getting business in the name of a well-known moving company – Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., and are stealing the hard-earned goods of customers by claiming themselves as Original Agarwal Packers and Movers. They have previously also cheated several customers across the country.

According to the Interior designer Ms. Swati, last month, when she was planning to move to Bangalore, she Googled for contact details of Agarwal Packers and Movers and clicked on the first advertisement. She called the phone number mentioned over there and the person named Mr. Lalit took the call and after negotiations finalized the deal. Just before her departure day, the team of 4 people reached her premises with a truck. They packed and loaded goods in the trucks assuring that the goods will reach Bangalore within 4 days. After reaching Bangalore, she called on the same number and asked for the status of her goods delivery. She was asked for more money to get her goods back. She felt suspicious and made a written complaint on APML customer care ID with all the booking details. She got reverted on the same day that the details provided by her are not associated with them. When she called on the number mentioned on the email id, she was assisted by customer support that many fake players are operating in their name. Lastly, she lodged police complaints about the matters but all efforts were in vain. This is not a single case; hundreds of customers are duped by Fake packers and Movers daily.

On being asked, APML spokesperson said, “It is agonizing to hear the customer’s plea about losing their hard-earned goods daily. They are doing their best whatever they can do to clear this mess and for this; they are running awareness campaigns in the leading newspapers, electronic media, social media handles, and other online platforms to spread awareness among the general masses regarding the Original Agarwal Packers.” Also, they have a Beware of Fraudster page on their official website mentioning pre-alert guidelines and previous scams running on their brand name.