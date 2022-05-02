Catholic School Builds Community Through New Soccer Field

St. Mary’s Catholic School now has a 50′ x 80′ soccer field on campus for students. Urban Soccer Park’s project was completed in April 2022 as part of the Westside Grounds Project, which focused on providing a new amenity on the property that did not have green space.

Students now have a field for recess, training, sports, and the ability to do it all on campus. The field has been over-turfed so they can use the surrounding areas to warm-up and play other sports. The field includes futsal goals, lights, two doors, and surrounding netting. With the addition of this field, the school will be able to provide the space to help in their mission to build character, welcome the community, and cater to each individual to help them reach their fullest potential.

The St. Mary’s Catholic School project was planned in order to help the school provide a multi-functional, safe place to play on school grounds. The campus was thus far without green space, so the school’s primary goal was to provide students with something other than concrete to play on during school activities. Another key mission is to welcome the community, which they will be able to provide for events and other groups to use.

Urban Soccer Park helped St. Mary’s Catholic School accomplish three goals:

– To upgrade their schools grounds for their kids to use for recess and activities

– Use the field as a revenue generator for the school

– Use as a new multi-functional amenity

