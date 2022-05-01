Rabobank’s Tamira Treffers-Herrera Granted 2022 Halve Maen Award

ATLANTA – April 29, 2022 – PRLog — The Halve Maen (Half Moon) was a Dutch East India Company ship which sailed into what is now New York harbor in September of 1609. Captained by Henry Hudson, the ship was looking for a western passage to China. As Hudson sailed up the river now bearing his name, he claimed the area for the Dutch and opened the land for settlers who followed. His voyage came some 10 years before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock. The arrival of the Halve Maen gave the Dutch a significant role in establishing what would become a new nation based on personal freedom, tolerance and liberty.

To celebrate Dutch entrepreneurship in the southeast United States, the Halve Maen Award was granted during the King’s day celebration April 27th, 2022 by the Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Netherlands Consulate-General, to Tamira Treffers-Herrera, Vice Chairperson and Co-Head North America Wholesale Coverage at Rabobank.

The Award is given annually to an individual and/or company who has worked hard to strengthen the Dutch-American relationship in the Southeastern United States and shown through its leadership, composition of the team, and working methods, those qualities that define successful Dutch entrepreneurship.

In addition to Tamira Treffers-Herrera’s dedication, initiative and leadership throughout Rabobank’s involvement in the Chamber and the Dutch American business community, Tamira is also a strong advocate for sustainability, diversity and inclusion in the workforce. The award is also dedicated to Tamira’s predecessor, the late Adriaan Weststrate, who tragically lost his courageous battle with cancer in September 2020. “We have an incredible amount of investment to make to meet transitions; whether it’s transitions to a more sustainable world, transitions to feeding people securely or making sure that we have financial inclusion. Financial capital is an important tool for this and I believe we have an important role to play in that as bank”, said Tamira Treffers-Herrera in accepting the award.

Rabobank Group is a global Financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in more than 40 countries worldwide. Founded over a century ago, Rabobank today is one of the world's largest banks with over $640 billion in assets. In the Americas, Rabobank is a premier bank to the food, agribusiness and beverage industry, providing sector expertise, strategic counsel and tailored financial solutions to clients across the entire food value chain.

The Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce of the Southeastern US is the largest Dutch networking organization in the Southeast.

