Canada – Guelph and Wellington County receive over $2.6 million to help revitalize community infrastructure and tourism industry

FedDev Ontario supports eight projects in Guelph and Wellington County to fuel community revitalization, support local tourism and create conditions for local economies to rebound

April 29, 2022 – Guelph, Ontario

Community infrastructure is vital to the health of our communities and the quality of life for Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the growth of local communities to position them for a strong and resilient economic future.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced over $2.6 million in support for eight community infrastructure and tourism projects in Guelph and Wellington County under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). With this investment, recipients will build and enhance community infrastructure or help tourism entities and communities safely welcome back visitors.

The announcement was made at an event hosted by the City of Guelph, which received a non-repayable contribution of $750,000 to reinvent and revitalize Riverside Park and its attractions, including the park bandshell, washrooms and an amusement train ride.

Additional details on projects that received support can be found in the backgrounder.

“Public spaces and tourist attractions, such as Riverside Park, are important to the economy and vibrancy of the communities in Wellington County, as they draw visitors to the region and provide positive ripple economic benefits to local businesses. Today’s investment in eight community infrastructure and tourism projects will help to enhance existing community infrastructure and events that will draw visitors from near and far, boosting jobs and revenue in the region.”



– Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

“Riverside Park is a gem in our city. This funding will enable improvements to two of the park’s iconic assets, the Riverside Express train ride and bandshell facility, resulting in safer, more accessible outdoor gathering spaces for everyone to enjoy. On behalf of Council and the City of Guelph, I want to thank the Government of Canada for this investment, which will help us maximize these valued community assets.”



– His Worship Cam Guthrie, Mayor of the City of Guelph

Wellington County is located in southwestern Ontario and is made up of seven municipalities – each with their own vibrant downtown areas, economies, community spaces and local festivals and events that draw visitors and tourists to the region each year.

With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports projects that build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people back to public spaces safely and stimulate local economies. This includes $139 million for projects in southern Ontario, delivered by FedDev Ontario.

The Government of Canada’s $500-million Tourism Relief Fund is helping tourism-oriented businesses and organizations recover from the pandemic and prepare for future growth, with a minimum of $50 million of the Fund allocated to supporting Indigenous-led projects or Indigenous focussed projects. FedDev Ontario is delivering nearly $120 million of the Tourism Relief Fund across southern Ontario.

On April 6, FedDev Ontario announced $68.5 million in relief support for 11 Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs) and Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO), to deliver contributions of up to $100,000 to eligible tourism entities and organizations. Applications are now open. Visit your local RTO website or ITO website to find out more.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has invested nearly $50 million in over 45 projects in Wellington County, creating nearly 2,610 jobs and maintaining 2,570 jobs.

Today’s $2.6 million Government of Canada investment is pending successful completion of signed contribution agreements.

