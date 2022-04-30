Why K-Beauty Influencer Oki Roki Shared CURECODE Soothing Relief Gel with over 50 Thousand Followers

The Beaustar influencers in South Korea are the gold standard for skin care reviews in South Korea. Recently, Beaustar and Instagram influencer Oki Roki reviewed CURECODE Soothing Relief Gel, an intensive hydrating skin barrier repair gel from Dr. Raymond Labs with her 50.5-thousand followers. CURECODE is the world’s first ever “smart” skin care line with Neuromide, a patented formula that helpss the skin’s built-in calming system to speed up hydration and soothing as it strengthens the skin barrier.

“Those of you who are serious about moisture will know well that actually, it is more difficult to moisturize in spring and summer than in winter!

This product has good penetrating power and can provide intensive moisture to the skin,” Oki wrote in her review. “I really liked the texture of the moisturizing gel, which was full of moisture!!”

One of her favorite qualities of the moisturization was how CURECODE Soothing Relief Gel calmed any feeling of “tugging” that dryness in the skin can create. “My skin could not be more comfortable than this,” she wrote. “I fell in love with my skin all over again, now that there is no more problem with dryness and the tightness and itchiness it can cause. Thanks to the Soothing Relief Gel. Now, if you’re worried about seasonal rich creams, but the tightness is still there~I think you can use it with satisfaction!”

In addition to the patented Neuromide that helps a long-chain ceramide boosting into the skin barrier to strengthen and repair it from the inside, CureCode Soothing Relief Gel contains prebiotics and postbiotics to foster a healthy skin microbiome, and St. John’s Wort, an herb used for centuries to treat damaged skin because of its soothing, calming properties. Xylitol helps to bring own skin’s surface temperature.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.