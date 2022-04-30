Operation Deploy Your Dress hosts Free Pop-Up Boutique for Military Community

Operation Deploy Your Dress will host a free pop-up boutique for military community members on Saturday, April 30th at the Headquarters of the Association of the United States Army in Arlington, VA. ODYD and AUSA will welcome over 600 military community members including active-duty service members, military spouses and eligible DoD ID card holders.

“We’re so excited to be coming back to the National Capital Region for our 5th annual Operation Deploy Your Dress pop-up event in partnership with the Association of the United States Army. There are so many military families, from all branches of service, in this area. We find this is the best, and most fun, way to show support for them,” said Yvonne Coombes, CEO and co-founder of Operation Deploy Your Dress.

Set-up for the pop-up boutique begins Thursday with the transformation of the AUSA conference space into a unique to ODYD shopping experience. Racks with close to 2,000 gowns will be set-up, make-shift changing areas will be constructed and display tables with jewelry, wristlets, shoes, and handbags will be displayed to mimic a high-end boutique with one major difference – all items are free to the military-connected shoppers.

“I am so excited about seeing the inventory of dresses. I love the thought of giving a beautiful dress another life. The traditions rooted in balls is something I’m so fond of, especially because I’m a third generation military wife, so my mother and my grandmothers once spent time finding the perfect dress to wear to their balls,” said Rachael Monique, active duty Army military spouse and first-time pop-up shopper and volunteer.

Over the last several months ODYD’s all-volunteer team have set up drop-off locations for formalwear and accessories to be deployed for the pop-up event. The response has been tremendous, and the team had to pause accepting deployments two weeks ahead of schedule because of the generosity of the North Capital Region civilian and military supporters.

“The amazing citizens in the area are so supportive that it allows us to bring our event to another level and Deploy the NCR’s Patriotism One Dress at a Time,” said Coombes, 2020–2021 Armed Forces Insurance ARMY Spouse of the Year.”

The pop-up boutique opens at 8:00am with exclusive shopping hours for AUSA members and then runs all day until 4:00pm. Registration for the event is required and a few open shopping spots remain. Visit the www.operationdeployyourdress.org to register and learn more about our 13 ODYD shop locations around the globe.

About Operation Deploy Your Dress

Operation Deploy Your Dress was founded by five military spouses who wanted to ensure attendance at military balls was not out of reach for junior enlisted families due to the cost of formalwear. Since 2016, ODYD has re-deployed over 16,000 gowns and saved the military community close to $2 million dollars through the Mission to Deploy America’s Patriotism One Dress at a Time.

Media Contact:

Corrie Andreacchio

Marketing Director

corrie@operationdeployyourdress.org

(215) 208-1335

www.operationdeployyourdress.org