Novel Hotel City Centre Increases Occupancy to 90% with RateTiger

Novel Hotel City Centre, one of the leading business hotels in Abu Dhabi has increased its occupancy to 90% by leveraging RateTiger. The four-star property has been using RateTiger Connect for 2-way rate and inventory as well as reservation data transfer between sales channels and hotel PMS. The hotel is also using RateTiger’s GDS distribution, Booking Engine, Metasearch Management and Rate Shopper, all available as a one-stop-solution through the RateTiger platform, for efficiently managing online distribution and revenue.

Managed by Danat Hotels & Resort, a division of National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCT&H), Novel Hotel City Centre has 215 rooms, historically catering to business and MICE travellers. However, with the boost in leisure demand and increase in competition, the revenue management team felt the need to expand and automate distribution. With RateTiger, they came to know about and connect to top performing online sales channels in their key source markets which led to increase in occupancy.

“The extremely competitive nature of Middle East market means we need to update rates and inventories multiple times a day. We needed a solution that will meet our demands for market intelligence as well as channel management. With RateTiger, we have managed to take our occupancy to 90%. Their integrations with leading global and regional OTAs have ensured that we sell on the right channels that bring business to our city. The speed, accuracy, and ease with which we can manage our online operations is fantastic. Further, the Promotions feature has helped us improve visibility on key sales channels which resulted in better RevPAR,” commented Akber Bana, Cluster Revenue Manager – Novel Hotel City Centre.

With hotel room supplies in the region overtaking demand, maintaining an effective rate strategy is important to stay ahead of competition. The revenue management team is using RateTiger Shopper to monitor rate movement to implement a dynamic pricing strategy.

“We have been able to sell at better rates and maintain rate parity – thanks to Rate Shopper. The support and technical team understand what they are doing and provides speedy resolutions which is amazing. I highly recommend RateTiger to other hoteliers for improving channel connectivity and productivity as well as overall online distribution,” summed up Akber.

Check out this video where Mr. Akber Bana, Cluster Revenue Manager – Novel Hotel City Centre shares his experience of using RateTiger products and support – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-PkcLfvrVg

Team RateTiger will be at ATM Dubai from 9 – 12 May 2022. To book a meeting, contact us today – marketing@erevmax.com