Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi today.





The Prime Minister Office tweeted :





“The CM of Goa @DrPramodPSawant called on PM @narendramodi.”

The CM of Goa @DrPramodPSawant called on PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/XDR6FtfqwM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2022

***









DS/AK









(Release ID: 1821332)

Visitor Counter : 392