EDX Events Presents DX Leaders Malaysia 2022

EDX Events presents virtual DX Leaders Strategy Forum Malaysia on 18-19 May 2022, featuring Malaysia’s top digital leaders.

EDX Events is proud to bring DX Leaders Strategy Forum Malaysia for the second time. DX Leaders Strategy Forum Malaysia will encourage high-level conversations from the industry’s senior level executives about the most innovative solutions to help companies transform their end-to-end customer experience, workforce productivity, and operational value addition.

Attendees can expect to hear successful case studies and request demos from Boomi, Crowdstrike, ManageEngine, Freshworks, and Radiant/Genesys as they co-facilitate EDXchange sessions.

Invited to lead at the EDXchange sessions are Tze Phe Tee of Wasco Energy Group of Companies, Kashif Khan of Standard Chartered Bank, See Nee Lee of Flextronics, Yong Howe Chua of UEM Edgenta Berhad, Kong-wei Lye of Airasia, Byron Fernandex of TDCX, Tomasz Gersberg of Axiata, Raymond Devadass of Daythree, James Thang of UCSI Group, and Encik Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

EDX Events would like to thank ASEAN CIO and ACN Newswire as their respective association and media partners.

Be a part of the strategy forum that will shape the hybrid era, invitations are requested at Request Invitation – DX – Malaysia 2022 (edxevents.com)

EDX Events also presents an online community for digital leaders to review emerging technologies, lead transformations, and connect ideas to achieve digital excellence and resiliency in Southeast Asia.

Join DX Leaders Community at https://lnkd.in/gfHBwTN6













