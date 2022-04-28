Use of Plastic Waste in Iron and Steel Industries will Generate Wealth from the Waste; Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh

Apr 28, 2022 | Business


 Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has said that Iron and Steel Industry will play a vital role towards making this planet pollution free .   He was addressing the inaugural session of the Plastic Recycling Conference ,Asia 2.0 at Gurugram today. The Minister added that  together we must ensure the healthy quality  of air, water and food.  He said that  working on developing clean and green steel ,decarbonisation and carbon neutral with a planned manner will be beneficial for our future .



Shri Singh further said that the use  of plastic waste in place of coking and non coking coal will  be helpful to reduce  pollution and convert the waste in to  wealth .It will be in the interest of all the people associated with it and everyone will win. Recycling plastic will reduce pollution, help steel industry reduce coking coal imports and create new employment opportunities.”




****


AKN/SK




(Release ID: 1820987)
Visitor Counter : 395




Read this release in:



Hindi