ARGI Elizabethtown Expands to New Office

ARGI, a Louisville-based personal and business financial advisory firm, is excited to announce the expansion and move of its Elizabethtown office to 310 Ring Road.

ARGI’s dedication to client service and growth mindset has provided the firm with more opportunities to better serve clients and the community. Since opening its doors in Elizabethtown in 2016, the branch has grown its client base, extended its staff, and merged with Stiles, Carter & Associates, CPAs, P.S.C.. Earlier this year, the firms completed the merger and SCA is now operating as a combined public accounting firm under ARGI CPAs and Advisors.

“As an Elizabethtown native, I’m excited for the economic development our community has experienced in recent years,” explains Jason Waters, CFP®. “It’s important for us to provide Central Kentucky clients with full access to all areas of financial services, and we believe these facilities will help us provide a better service to our clients.”

The 24,000 square foot office space has an industrial design concept with a deliberate focus on open floor plans and communal areas to connect employees and clients. The building’s amenities include multiple client meeting spaces, café and kitchenette areas, social areas with communal seating, ping-pong, and TV, a mother’s room, an exam room, two board rooms, and an employee training room.

A community Open House is planned for the summer. More details will be made available at www.argi.net/events.