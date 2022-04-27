Newfront Welcomes Jenna Connell to Lead Talent Acquisition

With more than 20 years of experience overseeing global recruiting efforts at high profile technology companies, accomplished human resources leader Jenna Connell has joined Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco. Jenna will serve as Vice President, Talent Acquisition.

“Jenna’s talent and expertise, especially in the technology sector and with companies in all stages of development, makes her a perfect fit for Newfront and our expanding team,” said Amy Steadman, Newfront Chief People Officer. “The addition of Jenna to our People Operations team allows us to focus even more on our growth goals and adding more impressive team members to our strong roster.”

Jenna joins Newfront from customer and employee experience company Medallia, where she led the team responsible for North and Latin American Enterprise Field Sales, Public Sector, Alliances, Business Operations, and Solution Consulting hiring. Previously, she oversaw global talent acquisition at Starburst Data and DataStax. Jenna built her career at companies such as Netscape, AOL, Mozilla, Sun, Cisco, and eBay, among other tech companies. Under her leadership at these organizations, Jenna brought efficient and streamlined processes with a focus on the hiring experience, speed and empathy, structured interviewing, compensation and pay equity, and an emphasis on DE&I that is focused on inclusion for all.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion have always been a focus in my career,” said Jenna. “I believe belonging in an organization is imperative. We must look at the entire company and process and have the difficult conversations to ensure that no one is left without a voice. I am truly excited about the work that Newfront has already put into DE&I and believe that we have a wonderful opportunity to focus on it in the right way that will have huge impacts on our company and industry.”

Newfront, which just announced a successful $200M Series D funding round, is hiring across all departments. To see open positions, visit newfront.com/careers. The company’s mission is to define the future of the insurance industry, while living our Work, Love, Play ethos each day. Newfront values balanced lives and is passionate about creating a culture of wellness that results in healthier, happier, and more productive employees, and more successful clients.

