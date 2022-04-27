Carré d’artistes Galleries Continues to Expand Worldwide in Both Physical Locations & Online

The Carré d’artistes story

Carré d’artistes has grown from one location in 2001 in Paris, France to more than 30 art galleries worldwide. Carré d´artistes is the first network of art galleries in the world and the only franchise operating in the world of original art galleries (painting and sculpture). Source: https://www.carredartistes.com/en-us/open-franchise

Today, Carré d’artistes galleries are located in the following countries: Austria, China, France, Germany, Lebanon, Netherlands, Singapore, Turkey and the United States (Sedona, Arizona).

Founder Stéphanie Tosi was a young entrepreneur driven by her passion for artistic creation and had a vision of opening an art gallery, where everyone can experience a welcoming atmosphere and experience beautiful original artwork that are affordable. Stéphanie’s vision was to alter the landscape of a very exclusive art market that catered to the wealthy elite by making the artwork affordable. The concept is to introduce customers who may have a fear of entering an art gallery to a mind – expanding experience and the opportunity to purchase original artwork within reach for all.

New Milestones:

• Opened in two new countries (Austria 2021) and (Singapore 20221).

• Opened 8 new locations between 2020 & 2021.

• Complete inventory of artworks now available online.

• Franchise owners continue to reinvest into brand by opening new locations.

• Project to open 15 galleries yearly from 2022.

Carré d’artistes offers unique art at an affordable price

Everyone should have the right to buy original artwork. Art is unexpected, imaginary, sensitive – in short, essential. This is the reason why, since their inception, they have been offering collection of artworks of all styles, quality and at a fixed rate. The art curators carefully select each artist for their unique work and assertive style to offer you a wide range of artistic creations.

Customers have discovered their favorite artworks and have started their own collection. Original artwork can be investment. The rarity of a work of art is what gives it value.

Carré d’artistes commitments

Carefully selected artwork

To avoid missing out on any new talent, the art curators at Carré d’artistes discover and select promising artists, at times new graduates from art schools and promote exceptional artists of today.

Artists are supported and accompanied

Carré d’artistes collaborates with 600 artists that create original and unique art. The core of the company philosophy is the unique relationship with each of the artist. They support the artists, who strive to give substance to beauty.

Give meaning to your Artwork Decor

Artwork reflects your tastes and style whether cozy and comfortable or graphic and refined, it is personal and reflects yourself. This is the reason why art, and the expertise at Carré d’artistes, provides customers expert guidance in their unique choices.

Unique artworks at a fixed price

The prices of the artworks sold by Carré d’artistes are defined depending on the format, regardless of the artist or the technique which has been used. They offer various techniques (watercolor, oil, acrylic and graffiti…) on their iconic square formats.

Career path for original and talented artists

Carré d’artistes seeks and identifies talented artists who come from the best art schools and are also experienced visual artists. Artists can apply on their website or send their work to artistes@carredartistes.com. Upon receipt of the initial application, the art curators will contact the artists to prepare their application for the selection committee.

Franchise Opportunities

Carré d’artistes is offering franchise opportunities worldwide. In the United States, the estimated initial investment is from $238,300 to $558,500. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit https://www.carredartistes.com/en-us/ or contact us by email. This is not intended as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state.

Contact: jenna@carredartistes.com – Franchise Business Manager

franchise@carredartistes.com – Ralph M. Piselli for United States franchise inquires

Carré d’artistes Great America LLC / C/O ORCOM KVB/ 60 Broad Street, Suite 3502, New York, NY 10004

Phone: + 33 6 20 61 80 45 (France)