Canada – Chaudière Crossing closed to motorists

For immediate release

Gatineau, Quebec, April 26, 2022 – Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic for repair work during the following period:

from Thursday, April 28, at 8 pm to Friday, April 29, at 4 am

During this period, the sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles when using the sidewalks to cross the bridge.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.