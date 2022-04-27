Canada – Backgrounder: Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP)

The Union Training and Innovation Program provides $25M annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades. It has two streams of funding. Stream 1, Investments in Training Equipment, provides unions with up to 50% of the cost of new, up-to-date equipment and materials that meet industry standards or investments in new technology in the Red Seal trades. Stream 2, Innovation in Apprenticeship, provides support for innovative approaches and enhanced partnerships to address long-standing challenges limiting apprenticeship outcomes in Canada.

List of organizations that received funding under the 2021 UTIP Call for Proposals:Organization: The Piping Industry Apprenticeship Board

Title: Inclusion in the trades from upgrading to Red Seal Certification

Description: Project seeks to remove accessibility barriers and promote entry into trades by offering hands on training for those working within the Plumbing and Pipefitting industry.

Region: British Columbia (Delta)

Funding Amount: $265,284



Organization: Electrical Joint Training Committee

Title: Training For Future Green Jobs In The Electrical Sector

Description: Project seeks to train those in the electrical trade industry on wind generating energy technologies.

Region: British Columbia (Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam)

Funding Amount: $49,988



Organization: International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

Title: Boilermaker Telehandler Training Project

Description: Project seeks to improve available training offered for workers within the Boilermaker trade industry.

Region: British Columbia (Langley)

Funding Amount: $122,360



Organization: International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 Training Association

Title: IUOETA strategy to support Red Seal certification

Description: Project seeks to upgrade training materials/courses offered for Mobile Crane Operators.

Region: British Columbia (Burnaby)

Funding Amount: $996,355



Organization: Operation Engineers Local 955 Training Trust Fund

Title: Investment in Equipment

Description: Project seeks to update training technologies and create a virtual learning environment in the heavy equipment and mobile crane trade industry.

Region: Alberta (Edmonton)

Funding Amount: $454,785



Organization: Insulators Training Trust Fund of Alberta

Title: Insulator’s Training Trust Tools and Materials for Training Center

Description: Project seeks to alleviate costs associated with training for those within the Insulator trade industry.

Region: Alberta (Edmonton)

Funding Amount: $24,391



Organization: Skilled Trades Training Inc.

Title: Calgary Red Seal Tower Crane Education

Description: This project seeks to address labour shortages for Towers Crane Operators.

Region: Alberta (Calgary)

Funding Amount: $828,785



Organization: Alberta Ironworkers Apprenticeship & Training Fund

Title: Ironworker Green Components Analysis

Description: This project seeks to address new industry standards and labour shortages in the Ironworkers trade industry.

Region: Alberta (Edmonton)

Funding Amount: $77,080



Organization: LABOURERS LOCAL 625 TRAINING TRUST

Title: ON TARGET

Description: This project seeks to address new industry standards for GPS Surveying technology in the Labourers trade industry by providing courses.

Region: Ontario (Windsor-Tecumseh)

Funding Amount: $65,548



Organization: United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners

Title: Reaching Remote Communities Program

Description: This project seeks to address labour shortages and increase on-site training opportunities for workers in the carpentry trade industry.

Region: Ontario (Nickel Belt)

Funding Amount: $25,913



Organization: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers L.U.115

Title: IBEW LU115 Training Modules and Tools

Description: This project seeks to update training materials and offer courses for workers within the electrical trade industry.

Region: Ontario (Kingston and the Islands)

Funding Amount: $49,445



Organization: 850676 Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 47

Title: Safety Training Equipment for SMART Local 47

Description: This project seeks to address safety training on Suspended Work Access Platform Installation and Operation (Swing Stages) for the Sheet Metal Air Rail Transportation industries.

Region: Ontario (Ottawa)

Funding Amount: $129,888



Organization: 850676 Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 47

Title: Equipment for Local 47’s Sheet Metal and Roofing Lab

Description: This project seeks to address labour shortages and meet new COVID-19 protocols within training facilities for the Sheet Metal Air Rail Transportation industries located in Ottawa.

Region: Ontario (Ottawa)

Funding Amount: $126,486



Organization: United Association Local 527 Joint Training

Title: UA Local 527 JTC Pipe Fabrication and Technology Upgrade

Description: This project seeks to improve available training offered for workers with upgraded materials within the piping trade industry.

Region: Ontario (Waterloo)

Funding Amount: $64,750



Organization: Finishing Trades Institute of Ontario

Title: Investments in Training Equipment

Description: This project seeks to improve available training offered for workers within the Painters and Allied Trades industry.

Region: Ontario (Ancaster)

Funding Amount: $56,804



Organization: LiUNA Local 183 Training and Rehabilitation Fund

Title: Training Equipment Modernization Project

Description: Project seeks to address labour shortages due to COVID-19 within the labourers’ trade industry.

Region: Ontario (York Centre)

Funding Amount: $227,640



Organization: Labourers Local 1089 (1985) Training and Rehabilitation Trust Fund

Title: Training Equipment for a Greener Future

Description: This project seeks to increase on-site training opportunities with updated equipment for general labourers.

Region: Ontario (Remote locations within First Nations Communicates near Sarnia)

Funding Amount: $140,587



Organization: International Association of Bridge Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers Local #765

Title: Equipment Upgrades and Training Expansion Project

Description: Project seeks to meet new industry standards for Ironworkers.

Region: Ontario (Metcalfe)

Funding Amount: $88,047



Organization: Carpenters and Joiners Local 494

Title: Infectious Control Risk Assessment for Carpenters (I.C.R.A.C)

Description: This project seeks to address new infectious Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) standards for workers in the carpentry trade industry.

Region: Ontario (Southern Ontario)

Funding Amount: $8,726



Organization: Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers

Title: ACRC Drywall and Formwork Training Initiative

Description: This project seeks to address the labour shortages within the Carpentry trade from five regions in Atlantic Canada by offering courses in Drywall and Formwork installation.

Region: Atlantic Canada (five regions)

Funding Amount: $992,399



Organization: Skilled Trades Training Inc.

Title: Newfoundland Red Seal Tower Crane Education

Description: This project seeks to address labour shortages for Towers Crane Operators.

Region: Newfoundland (Mount Pearl)

Funding Amount: $1,160,299



Organization: United Association of Journeypersons and Apprentices of Plumbing and Pipefitting

Title: Controlled Bolting, Machining Tools and Related Equipment

Description: This project seeks to address new industry standards for workers in the pipe and welding trade industry.

Region: Newfoundland (Mount Pearl)

Funding Amount: $48,277