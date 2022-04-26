Celebrate the Grand Finale of Ramadan with Kebabs and Haleem at San:Qi at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Mumbai, India – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 25, 2022







As people come together to celebrate, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai invites one and all to come home to San:Qi to celebrate the last week of Ramadan and the joyous feast of Eid-ul-Fitr. Chef Anil Naudiyal presents a sumptuous celebratory menu paying homage to two stellar items from the kitchens of the Nizams of Hyderabad, popularly served as iftari, or an Eid meal: kebabs and haleems.





A wholesome stew made of wheat, barley, lentils and optionally meat, haleem is a sumptuous preparation known to be best prepared in the courts of royalty. Four Seasons chefs take on this much-loved preparation and showcase their skills with a range of haleems on offer. While kebabs are well-known and appreciated by the regular guests of San:Qi, this special menu presents items such as quintessential Shikampuri kebabs, a speciality from the region, along with a range of flavourful breads such as khameeri naan and taftan. As always, the menu features star desserts such as khubhani ka meetha, to complete the indulgence.





This limited-edition festive menu will be available for lunch and dinner until May 4, 2022 at the award-winning restaurant San:Qi at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, as well as deliveries. For more information, call +91 22 2481 8000 or +91 77100 33143.