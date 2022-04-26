Canada – Minister O’Regan and Parliamentary Secretary Kusmierczyk will address the Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU) Annual Conference in Ottawa

Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, will deliver remarks addressing labour mobility and the role of workers in facing challenges.

Parliamentary Secretary Irek Kusmierczyk will make an announcement on behalf of Minister Qualtrough, regarding new investments in training for skilled trades workers.

Both dignitaries will be available to take questions from media following their remarks.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.Parliamentary Secretary Kusmierczyk Remarks DATE

: Tuesday, April 26, 2022



TIME: 11:10 a.m. EDT



PLACE: The Westin Ottawa

Confederation Ballroom

11 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9H4

Journalists who want to attend the event and/or request an interview with PS Kusmierczyk must contact Jane Deeks in advance at jane.deeks@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca.



Minister O’Regan Remarks DATE

: Wednesday, April 27, 2022



TIME: 11:30 a.m. EDT



PLACE: The Westin Ottawa

Confederation Ballroom

11 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9H4

Journalists who want to attend the event and/or request an interview with Minister O’Regan, must contact Daniel Pollak, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour at daniel.pollak@labour-travail.gc.ca.

Instructions:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

Accessibility:

The entire building is accessible.