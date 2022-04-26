Anheuser-Busch to Produce New Brew Inspired by Ukraine’s Most Loved Beer Brand Chernigivske, With Profits Supporting Humanitarian Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS, MO – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 25, 2022







Today Anheuser-Busch is announcing it will join AB InBev teams around the world to launch a new initiative aimed at providing humanitarian relief for those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. Taking inspiration from beloved Ukrainian beer and A-B sister brand Chernigivske, the brewer will introduce a tribute to Chernigivske in select cities across the U.S., with its profits going to the CARE® Ukraine Crisis Fund.





Chernigivske will be produced at Anheuser-Buschs Newark, New Jersey brewery and will be available on draught in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix beginning in May. New Chernigivske-inspired beers will also be introduced by AB InBev affiliates in Canada and Colombia, and as previously announced in the UK and eight other markets across Europe, with profits going toward Ukrainian humanitarian relief.





As part of this global initiative, AB InBev will donate a minimum of $5 million to humanitarian aid organizations in the region, including the CARE® Ukraine Crisis Fund. CARE® is a leading non-profit that is providing essential relief services to Ukrainian refugees and others impacted by the conflict. Anheuser-Busch will also make it easy for consumers to donate directly to CARE® through a dedicated website as well as through QR codes included in on-trade materials.





This commitment builds on the companys global efforts to date, which include providing critical assistance to its 1,800 employees and their families in Ukraine, the donation of two million cans of emergency drinking water, and partnerships with other companies and non-profits providing food, blankets, and medical supplies to Ukraine and surrounding refugee relief areas.





Chernigivske, which is part of AB InBevs global portfolio of brands, is named after the city Chernihiv and has been brewed in Ukraine since 1988. Since its inception, the brand has celebrated Ukraines history, culture, and people  exactly what the company aims to do now. The crisp European-style lager, brewed domestically in the U.S., will be made in the style of Chernigivskes original recipe.





Visit Chernigivske.com to learn more.





ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH





For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of Americas most recognizable and beloved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of spirits and craft beer brands that provide consumers with a choice of the best-tasting beverages in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. We are looking forward to a future with more cheers where we keep dreaming bigger to provide opportunities for our people, lift up our neighbors and make a meaningful impact in the world. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Instagram.