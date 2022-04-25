Japan – MHIENG to License Carbon Capture Technology for Natural Gas Plant in Italy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, has agreed to license its carbon capture technology and provide the process design package (PDP) for the foreseen phase 1 of Italy’s first CCUS (Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage) project being developed by Eni S.p.A., the biggest integrated energy company in Italy. The phase 1 of the project targets the capture of approximately 25,000 tons of CO2 per year from the turbo compressor exhaust operating at Eni’s natural gas plant located in Casalborsetti (Ravenna), in Northeast Italy.

MHIENG’s role in the project will be to provide licensing for its carbon capture technology, the KM CDR Process, jointly developed with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., which is a technology that captures the CO2 contained in flue gas by a process of chemical absorption using MHIENG’s proprietary KS-1 solvent. This system has already been deployed at 13 commercial facilities around the world, where its high reliability has been confirmed by solid track records. MHIENG will provide its carbon capture technology through NextChem S.p.A., green chemistry-dedicated subsidiary of Marie Tecnimont Group, a leading Italian engineering company engaged in the transformation of natural resource as well as in industrializing technologies to support the energy transition.

The new agreement marks MHIENG’s first provision of its carbon capture technology to Italy and has extreme significance in terms of enhancing its presence in Europe. It will also serve as a springboard for MHI Group as a whole, with MHIENG continuing to work in alliance with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, Ltd. (MHI-EMEA) – MHI’s regional headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa – to respond to demand in Italy and throughout Europe to advance the energy transition and achieve a carbon neutral society.

MHI Group is currently strengthening its position in the energy transition, and development of a CO2 ecosystem is a core component of that initiative. CCUS is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a carbon neutral society. Going forward, MHIENG will continue to contribute toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale by promoting broad adoption of high-performance CO2 capture technology worldwide. It will also press ahead in developing new proprietary technologies to protect the global environment.

About MHIENG’s CO2 capture technologies

MHIENG (originally MHI) has been developing the KM CDR Process and the Advanced KM CDR Process in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power since 1990. Today MHIENG stands as a global leader in this field. As of April 2022, the KM CDR Process has been adopted at 13 plants worldwide, and three more are currently under construction. For further details, visit the following website and view the attached video presentation. https://www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.html

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

