Fusion by Verozza Lighting

Verozza Lighting features the Fusion Series of miniature form factor, linear LED downlights.

The Fusion Downlight Series is featuring ultra-miniature recessed luminaires whose design fits perfectly with modern and refined architecture. Fusion makes it possible to create a round beam from a miniature, linear form factor of LED downlights with high efficiency up to 2289 lumens at 22 watts with 104 lumens/watt.

A complete product family for multiple applications, six versions are available: Fixed, Adjustable, General Lighting, Wall Washer, Spotlight and a Combo Down-Spot with Trim and Trimless apertures.

Fusion’s design avoids glare (UGR<19) even with a highly efficient specular reflector, is very shallow (2.5"), fits in restricted plenums, and is damp location rated. See the entire Fusion family of luminaires at Verozza.com/Fusion.

About Verozza Lighting:

Verozza Lighting is an architectural lighting manufacturer providing high quality luminaires that assist specifiers in achieving the perfect synergy between light and architecture within their lighting designs. Located in Montreal Canada with sales agents throughout North America, Verozza is the North American partner of Neko Lighting – a leading global supplier of lighting products. Visit https://verozza.com/ for more information and to find a sales agent near you.