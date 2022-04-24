A World-Class Festival in a World-Class Museum

The San Diego Spirits Festival, a world-class cocktail and cultural event, is shaking things up for its 13th year with a move to the newly-renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla (MCASD). San Diego’s annual spirits extravaganza will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, featuring unlimited cocktails from over 60 brands, live music and entertainment, access to MCASD’s galleries and more.

“This event has grown exponentially through a community of craft cocktail and premium spirits lovers, and this year, we look forward to taking the San Diego Spirits Festival upmarket to La Jolla in this world-class museum,” said Liz Edwards, owner and founder of the San Diego Spirits Festival. “We’re creating an experience-driven event completely unique to the community, where guests can be inspired by exceptional cocktails and spirits, exquisite art and spectacular views.”

This incredible new setting will take So Cal’s favorite spirits festival to new heights, where art, bespoke spirits brands and cocktails will come together for a stellar two-day experience. San Diego Spirits Festival’s move from downtown San Diego to La Jolla will build on the event’s loyal following while attracting a new audience within La Jolla and adding new layers to the world-class event.

The San Diego Spirits Festival offers an upscale event that appeals to everyone from novice cocktail lovers and fashionistas to experienced mixology professionals and restaurateurs. Spirits and art enthusiasts will explore the world of whiskey, bourbon, tequila, rum, gin, vodka and other fine spirits, plus ready-to-drink beverages including seltzers, canned cocktails and more.

Recently opened after a two-year, $200 million renovation, MCASD is comprised of both indoor and outdoor spaces, offering panoramic views of the La Jolla coast throughout. The festival will take place on multiple levels of the museum, with the full exhibition from its galleries on display.

Festival hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Tickets will start at $85. More information about the festival can be found on the website at www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com.

About The San Diego Spirits Festival

