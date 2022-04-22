Union Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture Shri G. Kishan Reddyaddresses the 30thAnnual General Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce





Key Highlights:





Union Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, while giving his key note address to the 30th Annual General Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce, encouraged the business community to invest in North east and tap into its unexplored potential.









He said that the government is playing a strategic role of an enabler by creating a conducive business environment in the region and invited the business leaders to relocate their businesses to North East Region and assured complete support from the central and State government.









He said that India has entered the AmritKaal, and during this phase, the true potential of each and every corner of India will be unleashed including the North East.









Union Minister of Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, Shri G.Kishan Reddy today virtually addressed the 30th Annual General Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce.He deliberated on how the north east region was charting its course to development, riding on its inherent potential and unprecedented focus of the government.





The Union Minister stated that India has entered the AmritKaal, and during this phase, the true potential of each and every corner of India will be unleashed including the North East. He further added that, North East India will be developed as the hub of investment and Global partnerships will be harnessed for mutual growth and development.





He highlighted that the region was full of potential and a strong contender for international trade, owing to its competence in sectors such as tourism, organic farming, agriculture etc.and its geo-strategic location as it shares borders with multiple countries.





Shri G.Kishan Reddy also added that the Government is playing a strategic role of an enabler by creating a conducive business environment in the region and encouraged the business community to tap into its unexplored potential. He welcomed the business leaders to relocate new businesses from other parts of India and the World to the North East. He also assured all support from central and state government.





AMCHAM-India is an association of American business organisations operating in India. Established in 1992, AMCHAM has over 400 US companies as members. The principal objectives include promotion of activities that would encourage and stimulate investment by US companies in India and increasing bilateral trade.





*******





MG/RNM/DP/RK









(Release ID: 1819039)

Visitor Counter : 382











Read this release in:







Hindi













